Li Auto stock jumps on 31% Y/Y growth in October deliveries
Nov. 01, 2022 4:58 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) has delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, up 31.4% Y/Y but declined 13% M/M.
- The cumulative deliveries of Li Auto vehicles reached 221,067 as of the end of October.
- On YTD basis, the automaker delivered 96,979 vehicles, up 54.13% Y/Y.
- The company officially launched its new SUV, the Li L8, on September 30 and began accepting reservations for the next model, the Li L7.
- Prices for the Li L8 start at RMB 359,800 ($49,440) and deliveries will begin in late November.
- Shares up 5.4% PM.
- As of October 31, 2022, the company had 274 retail stores in 119 cities, as well as 317 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 226 cities.
