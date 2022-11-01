Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023 - Reuters
Nov. 01, 2022 5:19 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Giant EV maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) intends to start mass production of its Cybertruck at the end of 2023 - Reuters.
- Last month, the company revealed that it was working on setting up its Austin, Texas plant to build the new model with “early production” set to start in the middle of 2023.
- “We’re in the final lap for Cybertruck,” Musk told a conference call with financial analysts.
- Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
- This means a wait of another year for the delivery and no revenue until early 2024 for a full quarter of production on a new model seen as key to its growth.
- Background: Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019 and has pushed back production timing three times since: from late 2021 to late 2022, then to early 2023 and most recently to the mid-2023 target for initial production.
- In May, the company stopped taking orders for the Cybertruck outside North America. Musk said then the company had "more orders of the first Cybertrucks than we could possibly fulfill for three years after the start of production."
- Read the recent analysis on the stock here.
- Shares up 2% PM.
Comments (8)