NIO's October deliveries rose 174% Y/Y
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 10,059 vehicles in October 2022, +174.3% Y/Y but declined 7.5% M/M.
- The deliveries consisted of 5,979 premium smart electric SUVs including 2,814 ES7s, and 4,080 premium smart electric sedans including 3,050 ET7s and 1,030 ET5s.
- On YTD basis, the company delivered 92,493 vehicles, up 32% Y/Y.
- Cumulative deliveries of NIO vehicles reached 259,563 as of October 31, 2022.
- In October, the company unveiled ET7, EL7 and ET5 for the European markets at the NIO Berlin 2022.
- Peer Li Auto (LI) delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, +31% Y/Y and XPEV (XPEV) delivered 5,101 Smart EVs in October 2022, -50% Y/Y.
- NIO up 6.7% PM.
- A quick look at the company's monthly delivery trend:
