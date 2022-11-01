BP (NYSE:BP) has become the last of the Big Oil majors to report earnings, and the quarterly report is again getting controversial. Underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, came in at $8.2B in the third quarter, up from $3.3B recorded in the same period a year ago. It comes at a time when commodity prices have surged, with oil and gas prices fueling inflation, in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the crosshairs: "Oil companies' record profits today are not because of doing something new or innovative. Their profits are a windfall of war, a windfall for the brutal conflict that's ravaging Ukraine and hurting tens of millions of people around the globe," President Biden said in a statement. "My team will work with Congress to look at these options that are available to us and others. It's time for these companies to stop war profiteering, meet their responsibilities in this country and give the American people a break and still do very well."

Talk of a windfall tax on energy producers first circulated among progressives, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but it is now gaining traction in mainstream Democratic circles. Others feel that a tax would disincentivize and reduce current production, leading to even higher prices. They say it would also hurt future hydrocarbon investment, which has been weighed down by a regulatory environment that focuses on greener technologies and fails to address supply and demand imbalances.

Turning to history: The Crude Oil Windfall Profit Tax Act of 1980 was enacted under the Carter administration, and generated some $80B in gross revenues over the next eight years before being repealed by President Reagan. U.S. crude production declined as much as 8% over the period, according to the Congressional Research Service, while Congress grew increasingly concerned that the tax had increased the nation's dependence on imported oil. The CRS also cautions that despite the "windfall" name, it was really in excise tax, that was determined by calculating the "difference between the market price of oil... and a statutory 1979 base price that was adjusted quarterly for inflation and state severance taxes." Better examples may be seen from the "war profiteering" levy enacted during WWI and a similar excess profits tax adopted during WWII.

How much are we talking about? Profits among the Big Oil majors totaled nearly $60B last quarter, including U.S.-based ExxonMobil (+191% Y/Y to $19.7B) and Chevron (+84% to $11.2B), as well as Europe's BP (+145% to $8.2B), Shell (+129% to $9.5B), Eni (+161% to $3.7B) and TotalEnergies (+43% to $6.6B). American energy giant ConocoPhillips, which was often included in the list prior to spinning off its downstream operations into Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) a decade ago, will report earnings on Thursday.