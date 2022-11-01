Bio-Thera starts dosing of biosimilar of Novartis Cosentyx in phase 3 psoriasis trial
Nov. 01, 2022 6:03 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bio-Thera Solutions said it began dosing in a phase 3 trial of BAT2306, a proposed biosimilar of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab).
- The study will compare the efficacy and safety of BAT2306 to Cosentyx in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
- Cosentyx is approved in the U.S. to treat certain patients with plaque psoriasis; ankylosing spondylitis; psoriatic arthritis; active enthesitis-related arthritis; and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
- Bio-Thera noted that after completion of the phase 3 trial, it plans to request approval for all available indications at the time of filing with regulatory agencies around the world.
