Bio-Thera starts dosing of biosimilar of Novartis Cosentyx in phase 3 psoriasis trial

Nov. 01, 2022 6:03 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory: Portrait of Beautiful Black Scientist Looking Under Microscope Does Analysis of Test Sample. Ambitious Young Biotechnology Specialist, working with Advanced Equipment

gorodenkoff

  • Bio-Thera Solutions said it began dosing in a phase 3 trial of BAT2306, a proposed biosimilar of Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab).
  • The study will compare the efficacy and safety of BAT2306 to Cosentyx in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.
  • Cosentyx is approved in the U.S. to treat certain patients with plaque psoriasis; ankylosing spondylitis; psoriatic arthritis; active enthesitis-related arthritis; and non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
  • Bio-Thera noted that after completion of the phase 3 trial, it plans to request approval for all available indications at the time of filing with regulatory agencies around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.