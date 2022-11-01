Louisiana-Pacific Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.21, revenue of $852M beats by $21.27M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:03 AM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Louisiana-Pacific press release (NYSE:LPX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.72 beats by $0.21.
  • Revenue of $852M (-16.5% Y/Y) beats by $21.27M.
  • Q4 Outlook: Siding Solutions year-over-year revenue growth expected to be greater than 30%; OSB revenue in expected to be sequentially lower than the third quarter of 2022 by approximately 30%; Adjusted EBITDA expected to be approximately $100M;
  • Siding Solutions full-year 2022 expected year-over-year revenue growth continues to be approximately 24%.
  • Capital expenditures for 2022 are expected to be in the range of $400M to $420M.

