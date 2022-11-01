Leidos reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 6:04 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Leidos press release (NYSE:LDOS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.6B (+3.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $372M.
- Record Cash Flows from Operations of $748M and Free Cash Flow of $721M.
- Net Bookings of $4.1B (book-to-bill ratio of 1.1).
- Improved revenue outlook for 2022 to $14.2B - $14.4B vs. consensus of $14.23B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.3% - 10.5%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.20 - $6.40 vs. consensus of $6.36 and Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities of at or above $1.0B
Comments