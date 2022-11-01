Leidos reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 6:04 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Leidos press release (NYSE:LDOS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $3.6B (+3.4% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $372M.
  • Record Cash Flows from Operations of $748M and Free Cash Flow of $721M.
  • Net Bookings of $4.1B (book-to-bill ratio of 1.1).
  • Improved revenue outlook for 2022 to $14.2B - $14.4B vs. consensus of $14.23B; Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 10.3% - 10.5%; Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $6.20 - $6.40 vs. consensus of $6.36 and Cash Flows Provided by Operating Activities of at or above $1.0B

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.