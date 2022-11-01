Enterprise Products Partners GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.01, revenue of $15.46B beats by $1.64B

Nov. 01, 2022 6:06 AM ETEnterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Enterprise Products Partners press release (NYSE:EPD): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.62 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $15.46B (+42.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.64B.
  • Distributable Cash Flow (“DCF”), excluding proceeds from asset sales, increased 16 percent to $1.9 billion for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2021.
  • DCF provided 1.8 times coverage of the distribution declared with respect to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Current expectation for growth capital investments associated with sanctioned projects for 2022 and 2023 is approximately $1.6 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. We currently expect sustaining capital expenditures to be approximately $350 million for 2022.

