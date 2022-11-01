Regis Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $61.9M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:10 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Regis press release (NYSE:RGS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
  • Revenue of $61.9M (-19.4% Y/Y).
  • System-wide same-store sales increased 4.5% in the quarter.
  • Operating profit improved $7.4 million to $2.5 million, from an operating loss of $4.9 million. The last time Regis reported positive operating profit was September 30, 2018.
  • Positive EBITDA of $6.6 million compared to a loss of $5.6 million; adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million compared to a loss of $5.0 million.
  • Franchise EBITDA was $7.9 million compared to a loss of $5.0 million; adjusted Franchise EBITDA of $5.0 million compared to a loss of $3.5 million, and was positive for the fourth quarter in a row.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.