Regis Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $61.9M
Nov. 01, 2022 6:10 AM ETRegis Corporation (RGS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Regis press release (NYSE:RGS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $61.9M (-19.4% Y/Y).
- System-wide same-store sales increased 4.5% in the quarter.
- Operating profit improved $7.4 million to $2.5 million, from an operating loss of $4.9 million. The last time Regis reported positive operating profit was September 30, 2018.
- Positive EBITDA of $6.6 million compared to a loss of $5.6 million; adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million compared to a loss of $5.0 million.
- Franchise EBITDA was $7.9 million compared to a loss of $5.0 million; adjusted Franchise EBITDA of $5.0 million compared to a loss of $3.5 million, and was positive for the fourth quarter in a row.
Comments