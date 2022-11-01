Digihost's October bitcoin production grows 78% Y/Y

Nov. 01, 2022 6:22 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI), DGHI:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol

peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

  • Digihost (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 74.58 BTC (BTC-USD) in October 2022, up 78% Y/Y and ~7% M/M.
  • This brought the total holdings at month-end to 118.16 BTC valued at ~$2.45M based on a BTC price of $20,705 as of October 31, 2022.
  • Ethereum holdings were 800.89 ETH at the end of October valued at ~$1.29M based on an ETH price of $1,620 as of October 31, 2022.
  • Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, were approximately $3.74M as of October 31, 2022.
  • In addition, Digihost (DGHI) held cash of approximately $3.42M and remained debt free at the end of the month, with mining operations staying cash flow positive.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.