Digihost's October bitcoin production grows 78% Y/Y
Nov. 01, 2022 6:22 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI), DGHI:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Digihost (NASDAQ:DGHI) mined 74.58 BTC (BTC-USD) in October 2022, up 78% Y/Y and ~7% M/M.
- This brought the total holdings at month-end to 118.16 BTC valued at ~$2.45M based on a BTC price of $20,705 as of October 31, 2022.
- Ethereum holdings were 800.89 ETH at the end of October valued at ~$1.29M based on an ETH price of $1,620 as of October 31, 2022.
- Total digital asset inventory value, consisting of BTC and ETH, were approximately $3.74M as of October 31, 2022.
- In addition, Digihost (DGHI) held cash of approximately $3.42M and remained debt free at the end of the month, with mining operations staying cash flow positive.
