RadNet acquires 75% stake in UK's Heart & Lung Imaging
Nov. 01, 2022 6:31 AM ETRadNet, Inc. (RDNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) said it acquired a 75% interest in London-based Heart & Lung Imaging (HLH).
- RadNet added that HLH has a U.K.-wide network of over 70 expert cardiothoracic radiologists who provide specialist reporting services for the National Health Service (NHS), hospitals and academic institutions. Notably, HLH provides lung cancer screening reporting services to the NHS England Targeted Lung Health Check (TLHC) program.
- "Through deploying RadNet’s industry-leading Aidence AI algorithms combined with HLH’s world-class cardiothoracic radiologist interpretation, we have an offering that can address the challenges of creating a cost-effective population health screening program in the UK and ultimately in the United States and other countries," said RadNet Chairman and CEO Howard Berger.
