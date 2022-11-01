Eaton Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.01, revenue of $5.3B misses by $10M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:31 AM ETEaton Corporation plc (ETN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Eaton press release (NYSE:ETN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $5.3B (+8.2% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Accelerating Organic Sales Growth of 15%, at the High End of Guidance
  • Accelerating Order Growth on a Rolling 12-Month Basis, up 27% in Electrical and up 22% in Aerospace
  • The company reaffirms its full year adjusted earnings per share guidance midpoint of $7.56.
  • For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company anticipates organic growth of 13-15% and adjusted earnings per share of between $2.00 and $2.10 vs. $2.06 consensus

