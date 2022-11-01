Bio-Techne declares $0.32 dividend; announces 4-for-1 split in form of stock dividend
Nov. 01, 2022 6:34 AM ET
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) declares $0.32/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
- Forward yield 0.43%
- Payable Nov. 28; for shareholders of record Nov. 14; ex-div Nov. 10.
- The company also announced today that its board of directors has approved a four-for-one split of its common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
- Each stockholder of record on Nov. 14, 2022 will receive a dividend of three additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on Nov. 29, 2022.
- Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on Nov. 30, 2022.
