Bio-Techne declares $0.32 dividend; announces 4-for-1 split in form of stock dividend

Nov. 01, 2022 6:34 AM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) declares $0.32/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 0.43%
  • Payable Nov. 28; for shareholders of record Nov. 14; ex-div Nov. 10.
  • The company also announced today that its board of directors has approved a four-for-one split of its common stock in the form of a stock dividend to make stock ownership more accessible to employees and investors.
  • Each stockholder of record on Nov. 14, 2022 will receive a dividend of three additional shares of common stock for each then-held share, to be distributed after close of trading on Nov. 29, 2022.
  • Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on Nov. 30, 2022.
  • See TECH Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.

