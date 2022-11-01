CenterPoint Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.02
Nov. 01, 2022 6:32 AM ETCenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- CenterPoint press release (NYSE:CNP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.32 beats by $0.02.
- Reiterated full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.37-$1.39 vs. $1.38 consensus, representing an increase of 9% at the midpoint compared to full year 2021
- Initiated 2023 non-GAAP guidance range of $1.48-$1.50 ($1.49 consensus), which represents an 8% growth over 2022 and further maintains growth targets of 8% for 2024 and the mid-to-high end of 6%-8% thereafter.
- Increased long-term capital plan through 2030 by $2.3B to nearly $43B for further resiliency and grid modernization to benefit our customers; confirmed this plan will not require issuance of new equity
- Identified an additional ~$3B of capital opportunities; future guidance targets do not include earnings impact of the total $5.3B increased capital opportunities
Comments