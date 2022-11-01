Westinghouse Air Brake Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.01, revenue of $2.08B misses by $50M, updates FY guidance

  • Westinghouse Air Brake press release (NYSE:WAB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $2.08B (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Operating Margin of 12.5%, Up 1.1 Percentage Points; Strong Third Quarter Adjusted Operating Margin of 16.4%
  • Total Backlog of $22.61 Billion, Up $ 0.77 Billion and Up $1.52 Billion Year-Over-Year on Constant Currency Basis; Provides Strong Multi-Year Momentum

  • 2022 Financial Guidance:

  • Wabtec updated its 2022 financial guidance with sales expected to be in a range of $8.15 billion to $8.35 billion vs consensus of $8.36B versus previous guidance of $8.3 billion to $8.6 billion. The reduction reflects the expected impacts from unfavorable foreign currency exchange in the second half of the year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $4.75 to $4.95 vs consensus of $4.87 versus previous guidance of $4.70 to $5.00.
  • For full year 2022, Wabtec expects strong cash flow generation with operating cash flow conversion greater than 90 percent.

