Henry Schein Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.01, revenue of $3.1B misses by $90M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:34 AM ETHenry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Henry Schein press release (NASDAQ:HSIC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.15 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $3.1B (-2.2% Y/Y) misses by $90M.
  • Full-year 2022 non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance of $4.79 to $4.87 vs. $4.84 consensus
  • Full-year 2022 sales growth is expected to be approximately 1.5% to 2.5% over 2021 vs. 3.92% consensus. This compares with previous guidance of 3% to 6% growth over 2021 and mainly reflects a strengthening US dollar and lower PPE sales.
  • Full-year 2022 sales of COVID-19 test kits are expected to decrease 25% to 30% from 2021, consistent with prior guidance, and full-year 2022 sales of PPE are expected to decrease 30% to 35% from 2021. On a combined basis, full-year 2022 sales of PPE and COVID-19 test kits are expected to be approximately 30% lower than in 2021.
  • Reaffirming expectations for full-year 2022 non-GAAP operating margin expansion of 20-25 basis points over 2021 non-GAAP operating margin.

