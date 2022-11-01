Premier GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.06, revenue of $313.88M misses by $12.96M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:35 AM ETPremier, Inc. (PINC)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Premier press release (NASDAQ:PINC): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.36 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $313.88M (-14.0% Y/Y) misses by $12.96M.
  • Premier reaffirmed its fiscal year 2023 full-year guidance for all guidance metrics as previously communicated on August 16, 2022. Refer to the table in the Fiscal 2023 Guidance section in this release for details.
  • Supply Chain Services segment revenue declined quarter over quarter, as the company expected, primarily due to ongoing normalization of direct sourcing products revenue to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels.
  • The company’s adjacent markets businesses grew 40% over the prior-year quarter and remains on track to achieve 30%-to-40% growth in fiscal 2023 compared with fiscal 2022.
  • GAAP net income and adjusted net income declined 65% and 21%, respectively, quarter over quarter. Refer to "Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022"
  • GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS declined 63% and 19%, respectively, quarter over quarter. Refer to "Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022" for more details.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2022, Premier paid aggregate dividends of approximately $25.2 million to holders of its Class A common stock.

