Thomson Reuters Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.57B misses by $20M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:36 AM ETThomson Reuters Corporation (TRI), TRI:CABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Thomson Reuters press release (NYSE:TRI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $1.57B (+2.6% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Maintained full-year 2022 and 2023 guidance
  • Re-affirms revenue growth of 6% vs. 5.19% consensus
  • The company expects its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue growth and EBITDA margin to be approximately in-line with its full-year 2022 outlook target.
  • For the full year, capital expenditures as a percentage of revenues are likely to be at the upper  end of the 7.5% - 8.0% guidance range, while the effective tax rate is expected to be at the lower end of the 19% - 21% outlook.

