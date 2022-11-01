Triton International Non-GAAP EPS of $2.88 beats by $0.09, revenue of $424.7M beats by $3.48M
Nov. 01, 2022 6:38 AM ETTriton International Limited (TRTN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Triton International press release (NYSE:TRTN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.88 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $424.7M (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $3.48M.
- Utilization averaged 99.1% in the third quarter of 2022 and was 98.6% as of October 26, 2022.
- Triton repurchased 3.2 million common shares during the third quarter and has repurchased an additional 0.9 million common shares through October 26, 2022. See the tables to this press release for further information. Additionally, Triton increased its share repurchase authorization back to $200 million in October.
- "We anticipate our Adjusted net income per share will decrease sequentially as our utilization and used container sale prices decrease from their recent extraordinarily high levels. However, we have made durable enhancements to our business, are very well protected by our lease portfolio and expect our utilization will remain high. We also expect our share repurchases will continue to be highly accretive. Overall, we expect our performance will remain very strong through the end of the year and into the longer term."
