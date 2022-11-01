Easterly Government reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 6:38 AM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Easterly Government press release (NYSE:DEA): Q3 FFO of $0.32 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $75.04M (+7.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.73M.
- FFO, as Adjusted of $33.3M, or $0.32 per share on a fully diluted basis.
- As of September 30, 2022, the company or the JV owned 95 operating properties in the United States encompassing approximately 9.1M leased square feet.
- Adjusted Net Debt to annualized quarterly pro forma EBITDA ratio was 7.4x.
- Outlook for the 12 Months Ending December 31, 2022: Net income (loss) per share – fully diluted basis of $0.32-$0.34; FFO per share – fully diluted basis of $1.26-$1.28 vs. consensus of $1.31.
Comments