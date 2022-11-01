Easterly Government reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 6:38 AM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Easterly Government press release (NYSE:DEA): Q3 FFO of $0.32 misses by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $75.04M (+7.8% Y/Y) misses by $0.73M.
  • FFO, as Adjusted of $33.3M, or $0.32 per share on a fully diluted basis.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the company or the JV owned 95 operating properties in the United States encompassing approximately 9.1M leased square feet.
  • Adjusted Net Debt to annualized quarterly pro forma EBITDA ratio was 7.4x.
  • Outlook for the 12 Months Ending December 31, 2022: Net income (loss) per share – fully diluted basis of $0.32-$0.34; FFO per share – fully diluted basis of $1.26-$1.28 vs. consensus of $1.31.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.