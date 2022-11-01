Easterly Government announces sale of ten government leased assets for $205.3M

Nov. 01, 2022 6:39 AM ETEasterly Government Properties, Inc. (DEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) has sold or agreed to sell ten of its primarily government leased assets for approximately $205.3M.
  • The assets represent a combined total of approximately 668,000 leased square feet with a weighted average age of 14.0 years. The sale of nine of the ten assets in the disposition portfolio closed on October 27, 2022.
  • The transaction will increase the weighted average lease term of the company’s overall portfolio.
  • Pro forma for the completed sale of the entire disposition portfolio, Easterly (DEA) is expected to own, directly or through the JV, 85 properties totaling 8.4M square feet.

