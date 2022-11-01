Lear reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 6:42 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lear press release (NYSE:LEA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.33 beats by $0.20.
  • Revenue of $5.2B (+21.8% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • In the third quarter of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $252M, and free cash flow was $112M.
  • Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook: Net Sales of $20,550 - $21,050 million vs. consensus of $20.71B; Adjusted EBITDA of $1,405 - $1,505 million; Core Operating Earnings of $815 - $915 million; Operating Cash Flow of $950 - $1,075 million and Free Cash Flow of $275 - $375 million

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.