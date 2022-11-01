Lear reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 6:42 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lear press release (NYSE:LEA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.33 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $5.2B (+21.8% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- In the third quarter of 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $252M, and free cash flow was $112M.
- Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook: Net Sales of $20,550 - $21,050 million vs. consensus of $20.71B; Adjusted EBITDA of $1,405 - $1,505 million; Core Operating Earnings of $815 - $915 million; Operating Cash Flow of $950 - $1,075 million and Free Cash Flow of $275 - $375 million
