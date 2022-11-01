Pfizer Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.38, revenue of $22.6B beats by $1.5B, raises FY22 outlook
Nov. 01, 2022 6:46 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Pfizer press release (NYSE:PFE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.78 beats by $0.38.
- Revenue of $22.6B (-6.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.5B.
- Due to Exceptionally Strong Growth Achieved in the Prior-Year Quarter, Revenues Declined 2% Operationally
- Excluding Contributions from Paxlovid and Comirnaty, Revenues Grew 2% Operationally
- Raises Lower End of Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guidance to a Range of $99.5 to $102.0 Billion from prior outlook of $98B-$102B vs. $99.64B consensus, Reflecting an Improved Operational Outlook Combined with Incremental Unfavorable Foreign Exchange Impacts
- Raises 2022 Revenue Guidance for Comirnaty by $2 Billion to ~$34 Billion and Reaffirms Revenue Guidance for Paxlovid of ~$22 Billion, Despite Unfavorable Impacts from Foreign Exchange
- Raises and Narrows Full-Year 2022 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance from $6.30 to $6.45 to $6.40 to $6.50 vs. $6.39 consensus
