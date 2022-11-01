Abiomed climbs 52% on $380/ share buyout deal with Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has agreed to acquire cardiac pump maker Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for an upfront payment of $380.00 per share in cash, the companies announced on Tuesday. Abiomed (ABMD) surged ~52% pre-market while its rival heart pump maker Boston Scientific (BSX) added ~1% in reaction to the news.

The deal, valued at ~$16.6B, including debt and cash, is expected to close before the end of Q1 2023, and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) intends to fund the acquisition with cash on hand and short-term financing.

Per the terms, Abiomed (ABMD) shareholders will receive $380.00 per share in cash initially, in addition to one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) under which they can receive up to $35.00 per share in cash if certain milestones are reached.

Following the transaction, Abiomed (ABMD) will operate as a standalone business within Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) MedTech business.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said the deal would accelerate its near- and long-term sales growth and will be slightly dilutive to neutral to its adjusted earnings per share in the first year due to financing impact.

The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based pharma giant projects that the transaction will add nearly $0.05 in 2024 before becoming increasingly accretive thereafter.

Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) acquisition of Abiomed (ABMD) comes at a time when the shares of the latter have underperformed the broader market losing ~31% over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.

