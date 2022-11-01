Victoria's Secret to acquire intimates brand Adore Me
Nov. 01, 2022 6:51 AM ETVictoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has agreed to acquire digitally-native intimates brand, Adore Me.
- The consideration includes an initial upfront payment of $400M in cash and further cash consideration, a portion of which is fixed, while the other portion is based on Adore Me's performance achievement of specified growth and synergy targets over a two-year period.
- The deal, which was unanimously approved by Victoria's Secret's (VSCO) board of directors, will be funded at closing with cash on hand.
- Serving more than 1.2M active customers, Adore Me will act as a growth vehicle for Victoria's Secret's (VSCO). The deal creates significant upside for Victoria's Secret (VSCO), providing it with access to Adore Me's expertise and technology to elevate its own digital platform and enhance shopping experience for customers.
- The transaction is expected to close by the end of January 2023.
