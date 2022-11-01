CONSOL Energy reports Q3 results
Nov. 01, 2022 6:53 AM ETCONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CONSOL Energy press release (NYSE:CEIX): Q3 net income of $152.1 million
- Revenue of $472.61M (+82.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.24M.
- Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $180.9 million;
- Itmann preparation plant commissioned in late September, with first train shipped on October 12th;
- Net cash provided by operating activities of $153.1 million;
- Quarterly free cash flow1 of $107.1 million;
- 2023 and 2024 contracted position improved to 21.8 million tons and 8.8 million tons, respectively; and
- Debt repayments of $56.3 million during 3Q22, including $50.0 million of Term Loan B
Comments