CONSOL Energy reports Q3 results

Nov. 01, 2022
  • CONSOL Energy press release (NYSE:CEIX): Q3 net income of $152.1 million
  • Revenue of $472.61M (+82.8% Y/Y) misses by $2.24M.
  • Quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $180.9 million;
  • Itmann preparation plant commissioned in late September, with first train shipped on October 12th;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $153.1 million;
  • Quarterly free cash flow1 of $107.1 million;
  • 2023 and 2024 contracted position improved to 21.8 million tons and 8.8 million tons, respectively; and
  • Debt repayments of $56.3 million during 3Q22, including $50.0 million of Term Loan B

