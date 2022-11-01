Uber GAAP EPS of -$0.61 misses by $0.43, revenue of $8.34B beats by $220M
Nov. 01, 2022 6:57 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Uber press release (NYSE:UBER): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.61 misses by $0.43.
- Revenue of $8.34B (+72.0% Y/Y) beats by $220M.
- Revenue growth significantly outpacing Gross Bookings growth due to the acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight and a change in the business model for our UK Mobility business.
- Shares +1% PM.
- Gross Bookings grew 26% year-over-year and 32% year-over-year on a constant currency basis
- Monthly Active Platform Consumers (“MAPCs”) reached 124 million: MAPCs grew 14% YoY and 2% QoQ to 124 million, with Mobility MAPCs up 22% YoY and 4% QoQ, driven by continued improvement in consumer activity for our Mobility offerings.
- Trips of 1.95 billion: Trips on our platform grew 19% YoY and 4% QoQ, with Mobility trips up 25% YoY and 6% QoQ and low-single digit YoY growth in Delivery trips.
-
For Q4 2022, we anticipate:
- Gross Bookings to grow 23% to 27% YoY on a constant currency basis, with an expected 7 percentage point YoY currency headwind, translating to a range of $30.0 billion to $31.0 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million
Comments (7)