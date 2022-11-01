Waters Non-GAAP EPS of $2.64 beats by $0.06, revenue of $709M beats by $29.19M, updates FY guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 6:57 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Waters press release (NYSE:WAT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.64 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $709M (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $29.19M.

  • FY: The Company is raising its full-year 2022 sales guidance, and now expects constant currency sales growth in the range of 11.5% to 12%. Currency translation is expected to decrease full-year sales growth by approximately 6%. The Company is updating its full-year 2022 non-GAAP EPS guidance from prior range of $11.95 to $12.05 with an updated range of $11.85 to $11.95 vs consensus of $11.97, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 11% due to unfavorable foreign exchange.

  • Q4: The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 constant currency sales growth in the range of 6% to 8%. Currency translation is expected to decrease fourth quarter sales growth by approximately 8%. The Company expects fourth quarter 2022 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $3.66 to $3.76 vs consensus of $3.85, which includes an estimated headwind of approximately 15% due to unfavorable foreign exchange

