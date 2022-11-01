KKR & Co. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.06, fee related earnings of $541.76M
- KKR & Co. press release (NYSE:KKR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.06.
- Fee Related Earnings of $542M ($0.61/adj. share) in the quarter, up 2% Y/Y.
- Fee Paying Assets Under Management of $398B, up 14% Y/Y.
- AUM increased to $496B, up 8% Y/Y, with $13B of organic new capital raised in the quarter and $84B in the LTM.
- Book Value Per Adjusted Share of $26.56 at quarter end including $19.93 per adj. share of Net Cash and Total Investments.
- Capital Invested of $16B in the quarter and $79B in the LTM.
