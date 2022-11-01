Xylem Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.13, revenue of $1.38B beats by $40M, raises FY guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 6:59 AM ETXylem Inc. (XYL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Xylem press release (NYSE:XYL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $1.38B (+8.7% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Outlook: Xylem now expects full-year 2022 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 9 to 10 percent, and approximately 4 percent on a reported basis. This represents a raise of the low end of the Company’s previous full-year organic revenue guidance of 8 to 10 percent, and 3 to 5 percent on a reported basis. Full-year 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 17.0 percent, raising the low end of the previous range of 16.5 to 17.0 percent. This results in adjusted earnings per share of $2.65 to $2.75 vs consensus of $2.60, an increase from the previous range of $2.50 to $2.70. The increased guidance reflects strong demand, gradual easing of supply chain constraints, and price realization, partially offset by inflation and foreign exchange headwinds.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.