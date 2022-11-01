Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE:WAB) posted a mixed earnings result and an equally mixed full-year guide on Tuesday.

The rail equipment manufacturer posted $1.22 in adjusted EPS and $2.08B in revenue. Analysts had anticipated $1.21 and $2.13B, respectively. The company noted that operating margins expanded 1.1% in the quarter while overall backlog grew $770M to $22.61B.

“The team’s disciplined execution and the strength of the underlying business enabled us to navigate a volatile and dynamic environment that included significant headwinds from negative foreign currency exchange, supply chain constraints, and high input costs,” CEO Rafael Santana said. “Looking forward, Wabtec is well-positioned to drive long-term profitable growth as the team continues to deliver for our customers and execute against our value creation framework.”

Wabtec, however, offered a somewhat mixed guidance for the full year in adjusting its targets. The Pittsburgh-based company cut its sales forecast to a range of $8.15B to $8.35B, reduced from the prior expectation of $8.3B to $8.6B. The updated guide is also just below the $8.36B Wall Street consensus. For EPS expectations, a range of $4.75 to $4.95 was narrowed from a prior expectation of $4.70 to $5.00. Analysts had anticipated $4.87 for the full-year.

As of the end of September, the company had $514M in cash against $4.08B.

