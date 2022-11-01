Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) rallied on Tuesday after J.P. Morgan upgraded the auto retailer to a Neutral rating from Underweight with risks to the business understood and reflected in the beat-up share price.

Crucially, analyst Rajay Gupta and team do not think Carvana (CVNA) will need a capital raise before becoming self-funding. Though CVNA is said to not be out of the woods yet, J.P. Morgan is more constructive on the path ahead than earlier in the year.

"We believe Carvana’s approach to retailing used vehicles has given it a multi-year head start in the online-only space of a fragmented used vehicle industry, allowing it to expand at a rapid pace."

The firm also still thinks CVNA's investments in infrastructure/network, including the recent acquisition of ADESA’s physical auction business, could give it a long-term competitive advantag e.

Although Carvana's (CVNA) business model is noted to be more scalable, with room for continued share gains in the highly fragmented used market, J.P. Morgan warned that rising rates and continued labor/capacity constraints and a recent pause in investments to manage profitability could mean that volume growth will slow.

Shares of Carvana (CVNA) jumped 12.20% in premarket trading on Tuesday to land at $15.18.

