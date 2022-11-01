Ametek reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 and initiates Q4 guidance

Nov. 01, 2022 7:01 AM ETAMETEK, Inc. (AME)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ametek press release (NYSE:AME): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $1.55B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Operating margins were 24.8%, up 140 basis points from third quarter 2021 margins.
  • 2022 Outlook: "For 2022, we now expect overall sales to be up approximately 10% compared to 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in the range of $5.61 to $5.63 vs. consensus of $5.50, an increase of 16% over the comparable basis for 2021. This is an increase from our previous guidance range of $5.46 to $5.54 per diluted share," he added.

    "We expect overall sales in the fourth quarter to be up mid-single digits on a percentage basis versus the prior year. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share are anticipated to be in the range of $1.45 to $1.47 vs. consensus of $1.43, up 6% to 7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021," concluded Mr. Zapico.

