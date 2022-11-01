Jim Davis becomes new CEO of Quest Diagnostics

  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) has announced leadership succession, with Jim Davis taking over as the new CEO and president of the diagnostic information services firm.
  • Davis joined Quest Diagnostics (DGX) in 2013 as SVP of diagnostics solutions. He succeeds Steve Rusckowski in the role and has also been elected to the company's board of directors, expanding the board from nine to ten directors. The transition was first announced in Feb 2022.
  • Former CEO Steve Rusckowski will continue as board chairman through March 2023.

