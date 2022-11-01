Pitney Bowes Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02, revenue of $831M misses by $36.02M
Nov. 01, 2022 7:02 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes press release (NYSE:PBI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $831M (-5.1% Y/Y) misses by $36.02M.
- Free cash flow was a net use of $16 million versus a net source of $30 million in third quarter 2021; the year-over-year decline was driven by changes in working capital and lower net income partially offset by lower capital expenditures and an increase in customer deposits.
The Company expects full year revenue (constant currency) to range from a low-single digit percentage decline to a low single digit percentage increase.
The Company also expects full year EBIT to range from a high-single digit percentage decline to a mid-single digit percentage increase.
The Company also expects positive free cash flow for full year 2022.
