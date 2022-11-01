Incyte Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 misses by $0.10, revenue of $823.03M misses by $20.62M

Nov. 01, 2022 7:03 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Incyte press release (NASDAQ:INCY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $823.03M (+1.2% Y/Y) misses by $20.62M.

  • Total net product revenues grew to $713 million (+20% Y/Y) as a result of strong Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) and Opzelura(ruxolitinib) cream net product revenues

  • Jakafi net product revenues of $620 million in Q3’22 (+13% Y/Y); raising the bottom end of full year guidance to a new range of $2.38 to $2.40 billion

  • Opzelura net product revenues of $38 million in Q3'22 driven by robust demand and broadening payer access; launch in vitiligo underway

  • Pipeline progresses with positive povorcitinib data in hidradenitis suppurativa at EADV, oral PD-L1 update at SITC and the pending acquisition of Villaris Therapeutics and auremolimab, a novel anti-IL-15Rβ mAb

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.