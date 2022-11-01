Incyte Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 misses by $0.10, revenue of $823.03M misses by $20.62M
Nov. 01, 2022 7:03 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Incyte press release (NASDAQ:INCY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $823.03M (+1.2% Y/Y) misses by $20.62M.
Total net product revenues grew to $713 million (+20% Y/Y) as a result of strong Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) and Opzelura™ (ruxolitinib) cream net product revenues
Jakafi net product revenues of $620 million in Q3’22 (+13% Y/Y); raising the bottom end of full year guidance to a new range of $2.38 to $2.40 billion
Opzelura net product revenues of $38 million in Q3'22 driven by robust demand and broadening payer access; launch in vitiligo underway
Pipeline progresses with positive povorcitinib data in hidradenitis suppurativa at EADV, oral PD-L1 update at SITC and the pending acquisition of Villaris Therapeutics and auremolimab, a novel anti-IL-15Rβ mAb
