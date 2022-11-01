Sirius XM Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 in-line, revenue of $2.28B in-line; reaffirms FY22 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022 7:04 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sirius XM press release (NASDAQ:SIRI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.07 in-line.
- Revenue of $2.28B (+3.6% Y/Y) in-line.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $720M in the third quarter of 2022 remained roughly flat from the third quarter of 2021.
- The company continues to expect positive full-year 2022 self-pay net subscriber additions and reiterated 2022 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow as follows: Total revenue of approximately $9.0 billion vs.$9.04B consensus, Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.8 billion, and Free cash flow of approximately $1.55 billion.
