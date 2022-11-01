Newmont Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.07, revenue of $2.63B misses by $250M
- Newmont press release (NYSE:NEM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.63B (-9.3% Y/Y) misses by $250M.
- On track to achieve full-year guidance of 6.0 million ounces of attributable gold production with Gold CAS of $900 per ounce and Gold AISC of $1,150 per ounce, as well as 1.3 million gold equivalent ounce production from copper, silver, lead and zinc with Co-Product CAS of $750 per GEO and Co-Product AISC of $1,050 per GEO
- $1 billion share repurchase program to be used opportunistically, with $475 million remaining.
