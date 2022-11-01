Newmont Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.07, revenue of $2.63B misses by $250M

Nov. 01, 2022 7:04 AM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), NGT:CABy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Newmont press release (NYSE:NEM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 misses by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.63B (-9.3% Y/Y) misses by $250M.
  • On track to achieve full-year guidance of 6.0 million ounces of attributable gold production with Gold CAS of $900 per ounce and Gold AISC of $1,150 per ounce, as well as 1.3 million gold equivalent ounce production from copper, silver, lead and zinc with Co-Product CAS of $750 per GEO and Co-Product AISC of $1,050 per GEO
  • $1 billion share repurchase program to be used opportunistically, with $475 million remaining.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.