Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esperion. “We completed the last patient, last visit for the study in October and we remain on track to report topline results in January 2023, with comprehensive study results targeted to be presented at the American College of Cardiology 72

Annual Scientific Sessions in March 2023. As we look ahead to what will be a transformational period for Esperion, we believe positive results will confirm the ability of bempedoic acid to lower cardiovascular risk and change the cardiovascular disease treatment landscape.”