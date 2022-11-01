Esperion Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.81 beats by $0.12, revenue of $19M misses by $0.68M
Nov. 01, 2022 7:06 AM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Esperion Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:ESPR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.81 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $19M (+31.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.68M.
- “During the third quarter of 2022 our team has remained focused on closing out our unprecedented CLEAR Outcomes trial,” said Sheldon Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of Esperion. “We completed the last patient, last visit for the study in October and we remain on track to report topline results in January 2023, with comprehensive study results targeted to be presented at the American College of Cardiology 72nd Annual Scientific Sessions in March 2023. As we look ahead to what will be a transformational period for Esperion, we believe positive results will confirm the ability of bempedoic acid to lower cardiovascular risk and change the cardiovascular disease treatment landscape.”
- The company is reaffirming its prior operational expense guidance. Research and Development expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $100 million to $110 million. Selling, General and Administrative expenses for the full year 2022 are expected to be $120 million to $130 million.
