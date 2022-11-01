BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 guidance
Nov. 01, 2022
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:BCRX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.23 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $75.8M (+84.9% Y/Y) beats by $1.02M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments totaled $462.6M at September 30, 2022, compared to $203.9M at September 30, 2021.
- Operating cash use for the third quarter of 2022 was $29.4M.
- Financial Outlook for 2022: Based on the strength of the ORLADEYO launch through the first three quarters of 2022, the company expects full year 2022 net ORLADEYO revenue to be $255M.
- Based on the reduced spending on the BCX9930 program in the first three quarters of the year, and lower than projected spending on the program for the remainder of the year, the company now expects operating expenses for full year 2022, not including non-cash stock compensation, to be between $365 million and $370 million.
