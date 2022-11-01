USA Compression Partners GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $179.6M beats by $4.1M
Nov. 01, 2022 7:07 AM ETUSA Compression Partners, LP (USAC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- USA Compression Partners press release (NYSE:USAC): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.03 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $179.6M (+13.2% Y/Y) beats by $4.1M.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $49.2 million for third-quarter 2022, compared to $45.3 million for third-quarter 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $109.2 million for third-quarter 2022, compared to $99.6 million for third-quarter 2021.
- Distributable Cash Flow was $55.2 million for third-quarter 2022, compared to $52.0 million for third-quarter 2021.
- Announced cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit for third-quarter 2022, consistent with third-quarter 2021.
- Distributable Cash Flow Coverage was 1.07x for third-quarter 2022, compared to 1.02x for third-quarter 2021.
Full-Year 2022 Outlook:
- Net income range of $30.0 million to $40.0 million;
- A forward-looking estimate of net cash provided by operating activities is not provided because the items necessary to estimate net cash provided by operating activities, in particular the change in operating assets and liabilities, are not accessible or estimable at this time. The Partnership does not anticipate changes in operating assets and liabilities to be material, but changes in accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and deferred revenue could be significant, such that the amount of net cash provided by operating activities would vary substantially from the amount of projected Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow;
- Adjusted EBITDA range of $420.0 million to $430.0 million; and
- Distributable Cash Flow range of $215.0 million to $225.0 million.
Comments