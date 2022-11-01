LGI Homes GAAP EPS of $3.85 beats by $0.57, revenue of $547.07M misses by $41.25M
Nov. 01, 2022 7:07 AM ETLGI Homes, Inc. (LGIH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- LGI Homes press release (NASDAQ:LGIH): Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.85 beats by $0.57.
- Revenue of $547.07M (-27.2% Y/Y) misses by $41.25M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Home closings between 6,700 and 7,100; Active selling communities at the end of 2022 between 95 and 100; Average sales price per home closed between $340,000 and $350,000; Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 27.7% and 28.7%; Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 29.0% and 30.0%; SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 11.0% and 12.0%; Effective tax rate between 21.0% and 22.0%.
