Rates markets are still skeptical of a dovish tilt from the Federal Reserve, while the broader stock market still has a high bar to clear for a shift in the bearish trend, analysts at Strategas say.

Despite the Fed Pivot chatter, the market's perception of the Fed hasn't changed: no pivot here, Chris Verrone and the Strategas technical and macro research team said.

The March 2023 three-month Eurodollar futures yield is still north of 5% and last week the 3-month Treasury (US3M) (NASDAQ:SHY)/10-year Treasury (US10Y) (TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) joined the 2-year (US2Y)/10-year in inversion territory, Verrone noted.

Investors should also be wary about equating peak inflation with peak yields, he said.

"We’d be careful making that connection ... in the roughly 16,000 trading days since 1960, the 10-year yield has traded above the CPI y/y about 85% of the time. CPI back to 3 or 4% next year, and yields still 4% or 5% is not historically unusual."

High bar for the S&P shift: "The market does have seasonality at its back today, but if a sustained or directional move is to come out of this, longer-term trends still need to repair," Verrone said.

Currently, just under 40% of S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) components are above their 200-day moving averages.

"It’s difficult to consistently make money on the long side with fewer than 50% of issues above the 200-day," Verrone said. "This is going to be a big test ... if the market is truly repairing itself, this should continue to improve - we’ll see."

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) vs. the Equal Weight S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:RSP) fell to "decisive new lows last week" and while it may be "short-term oversold and vulnerable to November’s reputation for reversion" the downward trend "remains clear here (as it has all year)."

In sectors, investors should continue to emphasize the stronger trending ones and avoid the weaker, he said.

Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Info Tech (XLK), Materials (XLB), Communication Services (XLC) Utilities (XLU) and Real Estate (XLRE) all have a fewer percentage of components above their 200-day MAs than the overall S&P.

Energy (XLE) is the leader with 91% above their 200-day MAs, while Industrials (XLI) continues to emerge as the new leadership in the market.

Caterpillar led the gain in Industrials last week.