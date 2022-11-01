Sealed Air Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.08, revenue of $1.4B misses by $40M, updates FY guidance
- Sealed Air press release (NYSE:SEE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.98 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $1.4B (-0.7% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
Adjusted EBITDA of $293 million, up 8% as reported; up 12% constant currency
Cash flow from operations (year to date) of $321 million, down 15%, Accelerating growth investments - CapEx of $184 million, up 19%, in 2022
Updated 2022 Full Year Outlook:
For the full year 2022, SEE now expects net sales to be in the range of $5.65 to $5.75 billion vs consensus of $5.83B, compared to the previous outlook in the range of $5.85 to $6.05 billion and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $1.21 to $1.23 billion, compared to the previous outlook in the range of $1.22 to $1.25 billion.
The Company forecasts full year Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.05 to $4.15 vs consensus of $4.08, which is based on approximately 147 million shares outstanding and an Adjusted Tax Rate of approximately 25.5%. The previous Adjusted EPS range was $4.05 to $4.20, which was based on approximately 148 million shares outstanding and an Adjusted Tax Rate of 26%.
The Company now expects full year Free Cash Flow in 2022 to be in the range of $460 to $500 million, compared to the previous outlook in the range of $510 to $550 million.
Comments