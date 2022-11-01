Avista GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.22, revenue of $349.65M beats by $39.42M
- Avista press release (NYSE:AVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.22.
- Revenue of $349.65M (+21.9% Y/Y) beats by $39.42M.
2022 and 2023 Earnings Guidance and Outlook:
Avista Corp. is lowering its 2022 consolidated earnings guidance by $0.05 per diluted share to a range of $1.88 to $2.08 per diluted share. We are also lowering our 2023 consolidated earnings guidance by $0.15 per diluted share to a range of $2.27 to $2.47 per diluted share. Our guidance assumes timely and appropriate rate relief in all of our jurisdictions, including approval of the 2022 Washington general rate case settlement.
We expect Avista Utilities to contribute in the range of $1.66 to $1.82 per diluted share for 2022, a decrease from the previous range of $1.71 to $1.87 per diluted share. Our 2022 forecast for the ERM is an expense position within the 90 percent customer/10 percent Company sharing band, which is expected to reduce earnings by $0.09 per diluted share. We expect a range of $2.15 to $2.31 per diluted share for 2023, a decrease from the previous range of $2.30 to $2.46 per diluted share.
We expect AEL&P to contribute in the range of $0.08 to $0.10 per diluted share for each of 2022 and 2023. AEL&P's interim and refundable base rate increase of 4.5 percent associated with their 2022 general rate case was approved and became effective in September 2022.
We continue to expect the other businesses to contribute in the range of $0.14 to $0.16 per diluted share in 2022, with increased net investment gains during the year. In 2023, we expect our other businesses to contribute in the range of $0.04 to $0.06 per diluted share.
Comments