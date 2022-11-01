Nio temporarily shuts production at Hefei plants amid Covid curbs
- Nio (NYSE:NIO) has temporarily paused production at two plants in Hefei, Anhui province amid local Covid prevention and control requirements, CnEVPost reported on Tuesday citing local media outlet 36kr.
- Since mid-October, the Chinese EV maker's production has started to face challenges amid Covid curbs. According to the report, Nio's JAC-NIO F1 plant was originally planned to shut down production for 3-5 days, but then the lockdown time was extended leading to greater impact on the overall production and delivery pace.
- Its F2 plant in NeoPark has also been under closed management recently, the report said, with the plant's vehicle assembly line suspended.
- The company did not respond to the report as of press time.
- Elsewhere, U.S. listed shares of Nio (NIO) have gained over 8% after the company's latest deliveries update. The company delivered 10,059 vehicles in October, down 7.5% from 10,878 in September and up 174.31% Y/Y.
- Peers, Li Auto (LI) delivered 10,052 vehicles in October 2022, +31% Y/Y and XPEV (XPEV) delivered 5,101 Smart EVs in October 2022, -50% Y/Y.
