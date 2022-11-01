Lilly falls as FY22 outlook cut on forex impact, Trulicity drives Q3 sales

Nov. 01, 2022 7:19 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Lilly Biotechnology Center campus of an American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company

Michael Vi

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Q3 results beat analysts' estimates but the company lowered its FY22 outlook.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS rose +12% Y/Y to $1.98, while revenue increased +2.5% Y/Y to $6.94B.

The company said the revenue growth was driven by a 14% increase in volume, partially offset by a 7% decline due to lower realized prices and a 4% decrease from unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

Sales of diabetes therapies Trulicity rose +16% Y/Y to $1.85B, and Jardiance +47% to $573.3M.

New drug Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes saw sales of $187.3M.

Revenue from COVID-19 antibodies grew +78% Y/Y to $386.6M. Meanwhile, Olumiant sales fell -55% to $182.9M.

Breast cancer drug Verzenio sales increased +84% Y/Y to $617.7M. Cancer therapy Retevmo revenue grew 21% to $40.5M. Gastric cancer drug Tyvyt sales fell -39% Y/Y to $76.8M.

Meanwhile, Migraine drug Emgality revenue grew +20% Y/Y to $168.5M.

However, sales of chemotherapy Alimta declined -74% Y/Y to $119.4M. Revenue from Forteo, which is used to treat postmenopausal women who have osteoporosis, declined -12% Y/Y to $177.1M.

Lilly added that revenue in the U.S. increased 11% to $4.42B, but revenue outside the U.S. fell 9% to $2.52B.

Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 77.3%, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared with Q3 2021.

Q3 research and development expenses increased 6% Y/Y to $1.80B.

Outlook:

Lilly said it now expects 2022 revenue to be between $28.5B and $29.0B (prior outlook provided during Q2 results was $28.8B to $29.3B) consensus $28.76B. The company said the new revenue outlook includes an additional $300M unfavorability from foreign exchange rates since its previous guidance, for a total impact of ~$1B for the full year.

Lilly now anticipates non-GAAP EPS to be between $7.70 and $7.85 (prior outlook $7.90 to $8.05) consensus $7.95.

GAAP EPS is expected between $6.50 to $6.65 (prior range $6.50 to $6.65).

The company said the reductions in the reported and non-GAAP EPS ranges reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates and $0.06 EPS impact linked with acquired IPR&D and development milestone charges in Q3 2022.

LLY -4.17% to $347 premarket Nov. 1

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.