Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) Q3 results beat analysts' estimates but the company lowered its FY22 outlook.

Q3 non-GAAP EPS rose +12% Y/Y to $1.98, while revenue increased +2.5% Y/Y to $6.94B.

The company said the revenue growth was driven by a 14% increase in volume, partially offset by a 7% decline due to lower realized prices and a 4% decrease from unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

Sales of diabetes therapies Trulicity rose +16% Y/Y to $1.85B, and Jardiance +47% to $573.3M.

New drug Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes saw sales of $187.3M.

Revenue from COVID-19 antibodies grew +78% Y/Y to $386.6M. Meanwhile, Olumiant sales fell -55% to $182.9M.

Breast cancer drug Verzenio sales increased +84% Y/Y to $617.7M. Cancer therapy Retevmo revenue grew 21% to $40.5M. Gastric cancer drug Tyvyt sales fell -39% Y/Y to $76.8M.

Meanwhile, Migraine drug Emgality revenue grew +20% Y/Y to $168.5M.

However, sales of chemotherapy Alimta declined -74% Y/Y to $119.4M. Revenue from Forteo, which is used to treat postmenopausal women who have osteoporosis, declined -12% Y/Y to $177.1M.

Lilly added that revenue in the U.S. increased 11% to $4.42B, but revenue outside the U.S. fell 9% to $2.52B.

Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 77.3%, a decrease of 1.6 percentage points compared with Q3 2021.

Q3 research and development expenses increased 6% Y/Y to $1.80B.

Outlook:

Lilly said it now expects 2022 revenue to be between $28.5B and $29.0B (prior outlook provided during Q2 results was $28.8B to $29.3B) consensus $28.76B. The company said the new revenue outlook includes an additional $300M unfavorability from foreign exchange rates since its previous guidance, for a total impact of ~$1B for the full year.

Lilly now anticipates non-GAAP EPS to be between $7.70 and $7.85 (prior outlook $7.90 to $8.05) consensus $7.95.

GAAP EPS is expected between $6.50 to $6.65 (prior range $6.50 to $6.65).

The company said the reductions in the reported and non-GAAP EPS ranges reflect the unfavorable impact of foreign exchange rates and $0.06 EPS impact linked with acquired IPR&D and development milestone charges in Q3 2022.

LLY -4.17% to $347 premarket Nov. 1