Deckers Outdoor attracts bull rating from BofA with HOKA called a crown jewel

Nov. 01, 2022 7:27 AM ETDeckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bank of America picked up coverage again on Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) with a Buy rating.

Analyst Christopher Nardone and team view Deckers Outdoor (DECK) as a high quality stock with a compelling growth trajectory. The firm expects strong results from the HOKA business where it sees a strong line of sight for continued market share gains.

"The crown jewel in DECK’s portfolio is HOKA. We have confidence the brand will continue to be a leader in the specialty run/walk category, as sell through trends based on our channel checks remain robust. We see a clear runway for growth and expect brand revenue to double to $2.2bn by F25, led by leading product innovation."

Meanwhile, UGG is viewed as a stable business that can help fund HOKA’s significant growth potential.

BofA assigned a price objective of $425 to DECK based on a multiple of 14X the EV/EBITDA estimate for 2024. That PT reps upside potential of more than 20%.

Shares of DECK rose 0.45% in premarket action on Tuesday to $351.51 vs. the 52-week trading range of $212.93 to $448.07.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Deckers Outdoor is also flashing Buy.

