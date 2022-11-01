Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) posted a miss on top and bottom lines for the third quarter amid a sharp slowdown in its e-commerce business.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based logistics company saw revenue decline 5.1% for the prior year, coming up $36.02M short of analyst expectations alongside a bottom line miss that reflects $0.00 in adjusted EPS against an expectation of $0.02.

“Similar to last quarter, SendTech and Presort both grew on a constant currency basis and Global Ecommerce declined as a result of international macroeconomic challenges, including US dollar strength,” Marc B. Lautenbach. “The resilience of SendTech and Presort will serve us well going forward and the improved service levels we are seeing in our Domestic Parcel network within Global Ecommerce will drive substantial volume and margin expansion.”

Global e-commerce sales slid 11% from the prior year while the segment’s margins also fell due to the lower volumes.

“The segment revenue decline was largely driven by lower volumes, especially Cross-border, where US Dollar strength is pressuring international ecommerce activity,” the company stated. “Domestic Parcel volumes were 36 million in the quarter, 4 million lower compared to prior year, with revenues increasing 2 percent driven by better per parcel yields.”

Shares of Pitney Bowes (PBI) slumped 12.54% in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Nonetheless, the company maintained full-year guidance as previously stated. The steep slide for the stock on the report marks the second consecutive earnings-driven slide.