Scorpio Tankers Non-GAAP EPS of $4.29 beats by $0.25, revenue of $489.99M beats by $57.59M
Nov. 01, 2022 7:31 AM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Scorpio Tankers press release (NYSE:STNG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.29 beats by $0.25.
- Revenue of $489.99M (+310.8% Y/Y) beats by $57.59M.
- During the third and fourth quarters of 2022, the Company entered into time charter-out agreements on five vessels (four LR2s and one MR).
- During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased an aggregate of 2,241,881 of its common shares at an average price of $37.87 per share.
- TCE revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased by $337.7 million to $456.3 million, from $118.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $44,222 per day during the three months ended September 30, 2022, from $10,139 per day during the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- The average number of vessels was 113.5 during the three months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to 131.0 during the three months ended September 30, 2021.
